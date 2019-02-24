SAARC Chamber urges Pakistan, India to address issues through parleys

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industries Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday condemning the Indian aggression in wake of Pulwama attack stressed the need for a sustained, structured and result-oriented parleys between both nuclear powers India and Pakistan to defuse the current tension which is hazardous for the whole region.

Talking to a high level delegation of traders drawn across the country led by President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Eng Daroo Khan Achakzai here , he said friendly relations with all neighboring countries especially India on the basis of mutual confidence and cooperation are our priority but we want that India must take steps to resolve the core Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri freedom fighters to provide solid ground for peace in the region. He said that international community should not play the role of silent spectator on the issue as violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir is creating unrest in the region.

He also called upon India to resume truest building measures process with sincerity and good intention for long-lasting durable peace. He further said the SAARC countries ought to join hands to make the region an abode of peace, progress and prosperity. He said the economy has to be the most important agenda for SAARC nations despite political challenges and compulsions. He emphasised that the implementation of the “noble goals” in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would be successful only when SAARC countries present a united front.

Iftikhar Malik also said whole of the nation stands united under the dynamic and sagacious leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan against any external aggression and expressed whole hearted solidarity with valiant armed force of Pakistan to deal effectively in external adventure. He said that PTI government has taken result oriented steps to bring political stability by bringing all political opponent parties on the same page in the wake of India threat. He said stability is a key to making the country an economic giant and this is only possible when all political parties sit together setting aside their political differences to chalk out a comprehensive economic plan for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Daroo Khan said Pakistan had all resources to become an economic giant but only need is to set directions with zeal, courage and sincerity. He said Pakistan’s huge mineral resources could help get rid of the economic ills. Reiterating his earlier stance, he said Imran will utilize his best leadership flair and available resources for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asian region.

FPCCI Chief said that in the world, trade partnership is being promoted and trading blocs are being made, therefore, we also have to improve trade in the region, adding that Pakistan is hopeful of neighboring country to review its attitude for the cause of regional peace and prosperity.

He lauded the lifelong contributions of Iftikhar Ali Malik who is also central chairman united business group for his meritorious services rendered for the welfare of the business community and promotion of trade among SAARC member countries.

He said entire business community is proud of him for not availing even a single penny benefits and any kinds of perks during his terms of Presidents Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry including current august office of Senior Vice President of SAARC chamber which speaks of his highest degree of integrity towards strengthening of national economy on sound footings without compromising the overall interests of business community.

