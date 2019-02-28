SAARC Chamber urges Indian PM Modi to grab peace offer given by Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Thursday urged Indian Prime Minister Nirandra Modi to embrace peace overtures offered by Prime Minister Imran Khan to avoid escalation leading to nuclear war in the region.

Senior Vice President SAARC CCI Iftikhar Ali Malik in his statement issued here applauding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech inviting once again India for parleys urged Indian leadership to shun war hysteria. He further said war resulting destruction and killing of innocent people is not the solution and only sustained and meaningful dialogue can lead to durable peace in the region.

He remarked that both Pakistan and India could not afford another war as this could be a nuclear conflagration, putting global peace at stake. “We can convince the world of our strength by achieving more economic and political empowerment and by the power of tangible reasoning,” he said.

“Modi regime must realize the severity of situation and respond positively to Imran Khan’s offer,” adding he said majority of Indian intellectuals and general public also want peace. Pakistan is playing a very responsible role. It is responsibility of the global community to come forward and pressurize India to behave responsibly.

Iftikhar Mlalik also urged India to stop atrocities inflicting on unarmed innocent freedom fighters of occupied Kashmiri and said that lasting peace in South Asia will not be possible without resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute strictly in accordance with the UN resolution and aspiration of the people of Kashimr. He said global forums including America and China should intervene to help Kashmiris get their right of self-determination and resolve the conflict to guarantee peace and harmony in the South Asian region. This would allow the people of Pakistan and India to prosper, he added. He said India and Pakistan both should take benefits from trade potential of the region and if both the countries walk on the path of peace, this region will be transformed into the most prosperous and developed region in the world. By building common interests across borders, regional integration could enhance stability in this volatile region, which is home to 570 million poor, he remarked.

He said that in the world, trade partnership is being promoted and trading blocs are being made, therefore, we also have to improve trade in the region, adding that Pakistan is hopeful of neighbouring country to review its attitude for the cause of regional peace and prosperity.

Iftikhar Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of peace. He always has a very clear stance that war is not a solution of any dispute and his efforts for peace are now being appreciated and acknowledged by international community as well.

