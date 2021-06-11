SAARC chamber, UBG term budget growth, export oriented

Amraiz Khan Lahore

President SAARC Chamber and Central Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik while reacting upon the federal budget has said, “It is a well balanced, investment and industrial oriented budget”.

Talking to daily Pakistan Observer Mr. Malik said that in this budget the government has made historic reforms for ease of doing business.

He said that the government has reduced taxes and different duties on import and did not try to mint money from the masses.

Agriculture, Industry, Engineering and every segment of society was kept in mind while making a budget, he maintained.

Same were the views of office bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) over the budget.

The LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, and the Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry termed the Federal Budget 2021-22 as balanced saying that most of the LCCI proposals have been accepted.

They were of the view that reduction in regulatory duties on raw materials will bring down the cost of doing business.

