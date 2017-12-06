SAARC Chamber to hold ‘Business Leaders Enclave’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Suraj Vaidya Tuesday announced to organize a high level “three-day 6th mega edition of SAARC Business leaders Conclave (SBLC) on March 16 next at Kathmandu, Nepal.

During a meeting with SAARC Chamber Pak chapter Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vaidya said SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry will organize the conclave in which chambers from all South Asian member countries will participate besides highlighting the importance of trade in the region.

Unfolding the salient features of the enclave, Suraj said the theme of this year’s conference is “Unleashing Shared Prosperity through Economic Integration.” Prime Minister Nepal will inaugurate while ministerial round will have the participation of all the Commerce Ministers of SAARC member nations.

Suraj Vaidya said the geopolitical importance of South Asia, shared borders with Central Asia and the oil-rich Gulf, its natural resources, and its human capital make the region’s potential for growth enormous. He underlined the need of opening markets for each respective country of the SAARC chamber and lower barriers to trade and investment, especially to regional partners, while improving economic freedom with a deliberate focus on strengthening rule of law, eradicating endemic corruption, and reducing bureaucratic regulations that harm businesses and investors.

He further said despite their proximity advantages, however, South Asian economies tend to focus more of their trade on distant economic regions, such as the European Union, rather than on their neighbors. Intra-regional trade remains less than 5 percent. “This is dismal compared to other growing regions in the world, such as the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), for which 25 percent of the trade is intra-regional” adding he said the growth in inter-regional and intra-regional trade among emerging markets makes up one-fifth of the world’s total trade and is expected to surpass North–South trade flows by 2030.