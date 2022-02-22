SAARC Chamber hails Razak Dawood’s statement

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday termed the the statement of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on resuming trade with India as encouraging saying it would benefit both the countries.

President SAARC Chamber, Iftikhar Ali Malik while talking to a delegation of traders from Kasur led by Muhammad Ashfaq Kamboh said, “Every thing is possible but neighbors can not be changed”. He said SAARC Chamber in principle had lauded Pakistan for seeking peace with India for next 100 years as envisioned in its first ever national security policy unveiled last month, said a news release issued here.—APP