SAARC Chamber calls for strong business agenda in South Asia

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CII) Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday said South Asian countries need to work together with a “strong business agenda” in services trade as the SAARC region has a huge potential.

Speaking to journalists after returning from 3-day “6th SAARC Business Leaders Conclave” held at Kathmandu, Iftikhar Malik, leader of Pakistan delegation said “SAARC countries of this region need to work together with a very strong business agenda to take advantage of our geographical proximity, cultural similarities and economic complementaries that we all inherited in this region.”

He said the conclave was a big success as all the business leaders and ministers from Bhuttan,Nepal and Aghanistan hailing from the SAARC member states especially Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli who graced the mega event unanimously agreed to this point that economy has to be the most important agenda for the SAARC nations despite political challenges and compulsions coupled with political vibrations . Economic agenda has to be the foremost important agenda for the political parties.

Comparing South Asia with other regions across the globe, Iftikhar Malik said with more than one-fifth of the world’s population, the SAARC region is home to two-fifths of the world’s poor. However, it accounts for only 3 per cent of global output and 2 per cent of world exports. Intra-regional trade has stagnated at around 5 per cent of its total trade, compared to over 50 per cent in East Asia and around 20 per cent in Latin America. Even Sub-Saharan Africa, with poor transport and telecommunication infrastructure, scores over South Asia, with over 10 per cent of its trade being intra-regional.