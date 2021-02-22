SAARC CCI urges establishment of warehouses abroad to increase exports

Staff Reporter Islamabad

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday said Pakistan export could be increased manifolds if export warehouses were established abroad on priority in line with quickly emerging new trend of global marketing.

Talking to a delegation of leading exporters led by Ms Chaudhary Minahal Akbar Arain,he said that new trend has emerged worldwide that importers wanted express delivery of goods instead of waiting for months.

He said that our neighbouring country has started establishing warehouses to capture the foreign markets.

He said Pak exporters must follow the new trends of if they want to compete international markets especially in Dubai, Africa etc.

He said that Pak exporters also must promote “brand” as their products are equally good in terms of quality fulfilling the all international standards.

Pak exporters can get better returns of their products if exported with their own brands, he asked.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that still Pakistan being the largest Muslim country could not fully exploit Halal market share.

He said that Allah has blessed Pakistan with the wealth of livestocks which could fetch huge foreign exchange if exported properly according to international standards.

He said first time in history textile sector is in full bloom as good numbers of export orders poured in from worldwide due to covid that badly affected the foreign countries productions and their demand was moved to Pakistan.