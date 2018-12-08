SAARC CCI President stresses need of integrating S Asia

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President, Ruwan Edirisinghe Friday said South Asia can be propelled faster to find its rightful place in the world if its member states develop as an integrated economy which would make South Asia the second- largest economy in the world.

Addressing the “Twenty-first Sustainable Development Conference” & “Eleventh South Asia Economic Summit” held in Islamabad, Ruwan Edirisinghe said that he is much optimistic that the stakes for regional economic integration are clearly high, and its prospects are bright,” says a press release issued here today.

He said despite robust economic growth in the recent years by member countries in the region. South Asia accounts for less than 5 percent of world’s gross domestic product, and nearly 40 percent of its inhabitants live on less than $1.25 per day. “Daunting challenges from climate change, environmental degradation, and increasing inequalities pose serious threats to South Asia’s growth and prosperity in the future,” he pointed out.

He further said through this august Summit, which is well represented by thinkers, policy makers and economic managers, private sector is referred as “engine of growth” but its recognition in true sense is yet to be realized. He said an investment-friendly environment to promote trade in the region if appropriate steps are taken timely to remove trade barriers and streamline custom procedures, intra-regional trade in South Asia would nearly quadruple from the current USD 28 billion to over USD 100 billion.

