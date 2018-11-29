SAARC CCI: Kartarpur corridor to herald prosperity in region

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday hailing the opening Kartarpur border to facilitate Sikh pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib said such humanity based steps would play constructive role to strengthen SAARC by bringing India and Pakistan close together which would be harbinger of prosperity and peace in the region.

Malik said that visa-free entry of the Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib would be a great facility for the Sikh pilgrims. “The opening of this corridor will be epoch making step for the Sikh community all over the world. The corridor can usher in peace and prosperity between the two countries,” he emphasized.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sincere efforts to extend friendly hands towards India for sustainable and durable peace in the region. He said our premier in his maiden speech made it clear that Pakistan wanted good and friendly relationship with all its neighbouring countries and if India took one step towards restoration of peace in the region, Pakistan would take two steps in this direction.

He said it will be the political will, the determination and the bonding together of the SAARC countries which would enable the growth, eliminate poverty to take place.“The region accounts for only three percent of global output and two percent of world exports,” he argued. He believed that more Foreign Direct Investments could be secured for SAARC by boosting collaboration and turning down the unhealthy and non productive competition.

Share on: WhatsApp