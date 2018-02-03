SAARC Business leaders conclave from March 16 to 18 in Nepal

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Under the theme “Unleashing Shared Prosperity through Economic Integration” 6th SAARC Business Leaders Conclave will be held from March 16 to 18 in Kathmandu, Nepal. Conclave will host business delegates, governments and ministers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

This auspicious event is likely to be inaugurated by the Honorable Prime Minister of Nepal and all ministers. The inaugural session will be followed by Ministerial Round and Technical sessions, colorful musical and cultural evenings, aimed at promoting people to people and cultural connectively in the region. Conclave will witness the largest gathering of 500-750 private sectors representatives of South Asia.

The outcome of the 6th SBLC will go a long way in promoting economic activity and developing cordial relations among the communities of member nations. SAARC CCI is committed to bringing intra-regional investment to promote economic integration in the region.

At this important occasion, 6th SBLC shall provide an opportunity to engage both the political and business leaders to discuss deeper economic integration and explore new paths of sustained and inclusive economic growth for a prosperous and peaceful South Asia.

SAARC Business Leaders Conclave will be organized jointly by SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), in partnership with Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) and with support of Nepalese government.

The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been facilitating and promoting trade, service, industry, Small and Medium Enterprise, agriculture in the SAARC region through creating strong business linkages among the entrepreneurs of the of South Asia.

SAARC CCI aims to provide a platform to the leading politicians, opinion makers, prominent academicians, Industry players, renowned and celebrated figures to discuss and deliberate upon contemporary and emerging issues faced by South Asia and envision a strategic framework in form of policy recommendations for SAARC. After establishing its credentials as DAVOS of South Asia, SBLC is the most prestigious private sector initiative in South Asia, which is supported by all National Chambers of Commerce & Industry from SAARC member countries.