SAARC and regional media

Nazar Muhammad Jumani

SOUTH Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was established in 1985 with objectives of bringing development to regional countries in different sectors such as economic, social and cultural. On analysing objectives of SAARC, a range of questions arise: What has been the contribution of SAARC in improving economic growth in the region? 1.5 billion population of SAARC countries living below the poverty line despite having huge natural resources and one of the best irrigation and agricultural system in the world! Has SAARC ever formed NGO(s) to work in backward areas of SAARC countries as USAID or UKAID do? What has been the contribution of SAARC in disaster-ridden areas? We have no evidence of actively participation of SAARC in Earthquake 2005 and mega floods of 2010 in Pakistan. What services have been rendered by SAARC in social, cultural, technical and scientific fields? What role SAARC has played in bridging the differences of its member countries? What role it played to maintain peace in the region? Internationally SAARC has not been able to convince its Observer States for Pakistan’s contribution to fight against terrorism.

Indian thought of supremacy and interference into the internal matters of Pakistan and ‘tit for tat’ policy by Pakistan has resulted in weakness of SAARC. India has been weakening the organization by making blocs (bloc with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan) in the region and aiming to keep Pakistan in isolation, to create disturbance in the projects, like CPEC, that are very much important for the development not only Pakistan but whole regions. With this approach the concept of regionalism is weakening in Asia. On reviewing the role of media of SAARC countries we find that the media are making situation the worst from worse despite knowing the fact that the Pakistan and India have sensitive issues and always on the verge to burst at each other. The media in some SAARC countries are inculcating acrimony in the minds of masses against each other. This is not only against media ethics but dangerous to humanity. Napoli (1991) writes that the press has the potential to serve most usefully in the development process. Media can serve by calling attention to all those factors that prevent the masses from achieving development goal.

India considers itself advanced scientifically, culturally and, therefore, it is the prime responsibility of Indian media to show serious and mature behaviour. According to Wikipedia, India have more than 70,000 newspapers and over 690 satellite channels (more than 80 news channels) and is the biggest newspaper market in the world – over 100 million copies sold each day. No contribution has been rendered for regionalism by Indian media so far. Indian media are widening the differences between Pakistan and India. To highlight the mindset and policy of Indian media for Pakistan I present here coverage given not any other issue but SAARC by a few Indian English language newspapers those are famous worldwide and having the largest circulation. Two years ago Indian media followed the policies of state. No objectivity or wisdom in media was seen. On September 28, (two years ago) The Times of India (an English newspaper with circulation of 31, 40,000 daily) on its main page published news as: ‘Another blow to Pakistan as Bangladesh pulls out of SAARC summit due to ‘repeated interference’. Newspaper didn’t tell masses in detail ‘what were interferences’. But the paper gave flash of four decades old incident of 1971. From the heading of the news, it is clear that the newspaper has no idea of the outcomes that will appear in the fate in the region due to these kinds of news publishing.

The Hindu (an English newspaper with circulation of 1,466,304 daily) reported on September 29, 2016 as ‘Mission ‘SAARC minus Pakistan’. The newspaper is very much influential but it projected only hate against a SAARC country that can play very important role in regional peace and prosperity. Another English newspaper of India, The Indian Express covered the issue as ‘SAARC summit to be called off as Dhaka, Kabul and Thimphu too slam Islamabad’. These headlines prove that Indian media are hindering the process of development of SAARC. Due to bossy role of Indian state and its media, Pakistan is seemed very much active to make SAARC functional by proposing to include other nations such as China, Iran and other Central Asian countries in the union. With this not only intransigent Indian role will be lessened but the organisation will be powerful enough to achieve its objectives.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Hyderabad, Sindh.