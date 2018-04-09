Saaf Pani project not begun despite spending Rs4b: Zahid

CJP takes notice of delay in justice to Model Town victims

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Despite Rs4 billion being spent on the Punjab government’s Saaf Pani project, not a single drop of clean water has been made available to the citizens, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed informed the Supreme Court on Sunday.

A two-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the suo motu case regarding alleged irregularities in appointments in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company at its Lahore Registry.

A day earlier, the company’s CEO had told the court that Rs300 million had been spent on the services of foreign consultants so far, an estimated amount of Rs150 billion had been allocated for the whole project while 116 plants of clean water installed at a cost of Rs4 billion.

The CJP on Sunday pondered the possibility of sending the case to the National Accountability Bureau with a 15-day deadline for the bureau to investigate it. He then summoned the NAB prosecutor general on April 14.

Justice Nisar rejected a report on the project submitted by PSPC Chief Executive Officer retired Capt Muhammad Usman. The chief justice had directed the CEO to furnish a complete record, including the salaries, perks and privileges of entire staff and the vehicles provided to them to perform their official duties.

“Everyone will be held accountable; I will ensure that every penny of the nation is returned,” he remarked. He also said that those who appointed people in the project would also be held accountable and be asked to return the spent money.

Justice Nisar said that all the CEOs of companies [associated with the government] would be given salaries equal to those of government servants. “A government servant is being favoured [by being appointed as a CEO] with a Rs1.4 million salary so that he may be used to get work done at any point.”

“So much money was spent on advertising but the project was not completed,” Justice Nisar observed. He also vowed that undue favours or bribe would not work until the current judiciary is in place.

The CJP questioned the eligibility of Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Zaeem Qadri’s brother, Asim Qadri, and wife, Uzma Qadri, for being a part of the board of directors of the PSPC.

Separately, the CJP took notice of the delay in justice to the victims of the 2014 Model Town incident. In June 2014, seven people, including members of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek, were killed during a clash between protesters and policemen in Lahore, after several area residents protested against the barriers placed outside Tahirul Qadri’s house in Model Town.

At least 80 others were injured in the clashes that had broken out when police went to the party’s headquarters in Model Town and PAT activists resisted their operations.