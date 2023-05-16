Pakistan’s internationally capped footballer Saadullah Khan has created history after completing his FA Level Two (UEFA) coaching course at just the age of 28.

The Pishin native took to Twitter to express his delight at his accomplishment.

Allahamdullilah as first Pakistani national football team player at the age of 28th I have completed FA Level 2 (UEFA) coaching course. Thank you everyone for your prayers and love. See you all in the next train. 🇵🇰📚✅ pic.twitter.com/MPRUoH8TTN — Saadullah khan (@SaadullahKha10) May 14, 2023

The course is designed to impart practical knowledge to its participants that will help the budding coaches move a step closer to receiving higher coaching badges which could potentially open doors for national sides or professional football clubs across Europe.

Saadullah Khan currently represents Sui Southern Gas Company’s football side along with Pakistan’s national team.

A veteran of 42 international matches, Saadullah has remained a constant for his clubs since taking up football in his youth in Balochistan.

One of the most decorated players in the country, he has already won the Pakistan Premier League (PPL) three times from 2012 to 2014 while claiming the Challenge Cup twice in the years 2011 and 2012.

Predominantly deployed as an attacking midfielder, he is capable of playing up front as a striker or on either wing due to his exceptional dribbling skills and speed.

With the future of football in Pakistan bleak due to a myriad of internal management problems, Saadullah has made a prudent move to acquire his coaching badges in order to stay associated with the sport he has dedicated his life to.