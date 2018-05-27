Saad to inaugurate Sahiwal, Yusufwala PR stations today

Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique will inaugurate newly constructed state of the art railway stations of Sahiwal and Yusufwala on Sunday.

During his visit to the section, he will also inspect construction work at Raiwind railway station where about 85 per cent work has been completed. The minister will be given briefing by the sister department REDEMCo at Okara railway station. Pakistan Railways Chairman Javaid Anwar, Chief Executive Aftab Akbar and other senior officers will accompany him during his visit.

The PR minister along with Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal will also inaugurate state of the art railway station of Narowal on Monday.

In a statement, the minister declared modern railway stations as gift for the citizens of the area , adding that day and night work was ongoing for the progress of the railways infrastructure.

He informed that an amount of Rs 210.8 million had been spent on the construction of Sahiwal railway station, Rs 104 million on Yusufwala and Rs 359.8 million had been spent on the construction of Narowal railway station.

It is pertinent to mention here that an amount of Rs 5.12 billion has been spent over all on the construction of infrastructure for coal supply to Sahiwal coal power plant at Yusufwala where a state of the art railway station with modern facilities for the staff has been constructed.—APP

