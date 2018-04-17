Saad to inaugurate renovated hall of Golra Railway Museum

Mohammad Arshad

Federal Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique is going to inaugurate renovated hall of Golra Railway Museum tomorrow (Wednesday). The revamp of Golra Museum has been started in the Hall No-II under the directions of the Minister for Railway, who has a keen interest to launch other Railway Museums in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Islamabad under the Directorate of Railway Heritage.

Golra Sharif Railway Museum or Pakistan Railways Heritage Museum is located near the Sector E-11; Islamabad The station was established in 1882 during British rule and upgraded as junction in 1912. It was the logistics artery of British India during the Afghan military campaigns at the turn of the twentieth century. It has since become an imperative trade route which juts into Afghanistan. In the purlieu of Golra Railway Station, museum was established in 2003 with an aim of preserving and maintaining more than 150 years of Rail heritage in this region and displayed in befitting manners for the visitors. Museum consists of two main galleries.