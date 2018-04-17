Saad to inaugurate renovated hall of Golra Railway Museum tomorrow

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafique is going to inaugurate renovated hall of Golra Railway Museum tomorrow (Wednesday).

The revamp of Golra Museum has been started in the Hall No-II under the directions of the Minister for Railway, who has a keen interest to launch other Railway Museums in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Islamabad under the Directorate of Railway Heritage.

Golra Sharif Railway Museum or Pakistan Railways Heritage Museum is located near the Sector E-11; Islamabad The station was established in 1882 during British rule and upgraded as junction in 1912. It was the logistics artery of British India during the Afghan military campaigns at the turn of the twentieth century.

It has since become an imperative trade route which juts into Afghanistan. In the purlieu of Golra Railway Station, museum was established in 2003 with an aim of preserving and maintaining more than 150 years of Rail heritage in this region and displayed in befitting manners for the visitors. Museum consists of two main galleries. The first gallery displays the objects from 1881 of North Western Railways’ time to present.

Visiting the galleria give acumen into the whole operating system of railways i.e. signals, meters, mode of communication, emergency equipment, archival photographs, coaches with steam engines, models and other items which are now and then part and parcel under the current railway system.

In second gallery a Victorian furniture used in waiting halls with classic crockery, piano and long-arm rest chairs, self-style mirrors and other fixture and fittings, typical celling fan which used for fresh air in the past. Along with these colonnades, Steam and Diesel Locomotives, historical coaches in narrow and broad gauge are on displayed in the museum.

Vintage Saloons are also part of this museum. A saloon which was the part of the fleet of last viceroy of India Lord Mount Batten. It has significant of being hosted of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in his travel from Karachi to Lahore. It has a beautiful interior made of teak wood.

This saloon demonstrates the glimpse of Pakistan railways. A royal saloon given by Maharaja of Indian State of Jodhpur as a bridal gift to her daughter. It was made in Ajmer Sharif Carriage Workshop in 1888.

A German postal coach made in 1914, is on display which is landmarked source of distribution of postal service in the past. Apart from museum this railway station is currently in working railway station.

One could reach at Golra Museum from Rawalpindi through train. The time table is Hazara Express arrives Golra at 08:17 from Rawalpindi and at 19:25 from Havelian and Mehran Express arrives Golra at 16:15 from Rawalpindi.