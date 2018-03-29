Saad terms NAB law as black law

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Wednesday in a probe pertaining to housing scam.

A three-member NAB team posed different queries to the federal minister in relation to a probe into a private housing scheme in Lahore.

The NAB has also summoned Saad Rafique’s brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique, who is provincial minister, on Thursday (today).

After appearing before the NAB, Saad told media that he has submitted a written reply over NAB questionnaire along with comprehensive details of the assets owned by him. He also assured to timely respond to NAB’s further queries as and when desired. Whenever accountability in the country is held, its purpose is undefined, he added. However, Saad lashed out at NAB regarding Paragon City case and said that its law is ‘black’.

Answering a query about PM-CJ meeting, Saad said, “There is no question of any concession, nobody will give any relaxation nor we require so.”

He said, “Only two are left for the government to complete tenure and I can assure that that I have taken my best efforts to improve the railways department.”

He further remarked that this is the ‘black law’ of the NAB and he does not believe in it. “I will still appear before NAB despite not believing in its black law.”

Saad said that his family’s media trial was carried out despite making efforts for Pakistan. He revealed that investigation against him has been sped up as elections’ date nears. Neither I have taken any land, loans nor done any favoritism or nepotism, he clarified.

Saad Rafique said that false allegations, lies, political divisions and infighting will cause Pakistan irreparable harm. He was of the view that continuing judicial activism is strong because of the joint efforts of political parties against dictatorship. He also suggested deciding politicians’ qualifications through elections.

About Senate elections, Saad stated that everyone knows Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dealt with each other for the polls. Both parties should openly admit it, he asked.

It may be noted that on March 10, Saad Rafique had appeared in Supreme Court (SC) in a suo moto notice during which, he clarified Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar that he has no links with Paragon City. Previously, NAB raided the office of Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd and took several files and laptops in possession.

The raid was conducted in relation to ongoing probe against alleged irregularities in Ashiana Housing Scheme.

Saad further said that the slogan for accountability has been chanted for a different purpose. “The country cannot progress till we accept the law and institutions,” he asserted.