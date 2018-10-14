Saad raises reservations on ECP’s arrangements

LAHORE : PML-N candidate for NA 131 and former Railways Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday has said contesting elections was never easy. ‘We don’t get level playing field in Pakistan,’ he raised reservations on the arrangements of the ECP.

Talking to the newsmen after casting his vote in NA -131’s polling station of Girls High School Defence, he said that PML-N workers were arrested, while rumours of mine and my mother arrest were floated.

Masses will give their verdict today in favour of PML-N today, said Khawaja Saad.

Saad Rafique said that workers of ECP are less trained, no delay in the results will be tolerated this time, he added.We are not afraid of being arrested, said Khawaja Saad adding that suspension of passports by NAB is beyond understanding, we are not running anywhere.Khawaja Saad Rafique is contesting the election in NA -131 against PTI’s Opponent, Humayun Akhtar.

