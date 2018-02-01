Saad Rafique turns guns on PPP over ‘rubbish heaps’ in Karachi

KARACHI : Minister for Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday slammed the PPP-led provincial government for what he said devastating the port city of Karachi.

Shortly after arriving in the metropolis, the PML-N leader took to twitter to criticize political opponents as the party has set its sight on garnering support in the Sindh province where Asif Ali Zardari-led PPP has been in power for about ten years now.

In a tweet in Urdu, Rafique said he had been seeing “heaps of rubble and filth” while travelling on one of the busiest arteries of the city, Shahrah-e-Faisal.

“Zardari Sahib! Your governance has ruined the city. Instead of taking care of it, the city has been left at the mercy of perpetual criminals.”

A day earlier, the minister slammed the KP police, saying the KP police’s failure to arrest the perpetrators behind the murder of “Mashal Khan, Asma, and Aasma was bad governance.”

He said the PTI, which, according to him, had always slandered others, had never conceded its incompetence and shortcomings. The KP had been burning while Imran Khan was busy fiddling, he added.

Orignally published by INP