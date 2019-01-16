Saad Rafique transit remand approved till Jan 21

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An accountability court on Wednesday approved a transit remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in a corruption case. A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Rafique in the court headed by accountability judge Muhammad Bashir. It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) remanded till Jan 19 in the Paragon Housing scheme case.

Speaking after the hearing, the former minister said accountability was never conducted in Pakistan in the name of accountability. He added that the entire system of accountability was in dire need of a revamp. “The non-serious government is struggling to manage affairs of the country.” Rafique also said an opposition alliance was need of the hour, adding he completely supported the move for a nexus. “United opposition will be able to pressurize the government.”

The former minister and his brother were arrested on Dec 11 after the Lahore High Court rejected their bail plea in the Paragon Housing case. NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against the fraud committed by the housing society.

