Saad Rafique submits papers for NA-131 by-election

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has submitted his papers NA-131 Lahore 9 constituency for the upcoming by-elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the NA-131 constituency with 84,313 votes defeating Rafique who managed to secure only 83,633 votes.

The PML-N had issued a ticket to the former railways minister to contest the by-elections from the constituency after PM Imran had vacated the seat to keep his hometown seat of NA-95 Mianwali.

Rafique’s papers were submitted by his spokesperson Qasim and were accepted by returning officer Raham Zada.

Rafique’s wife Ghazala Saad Rafique will serve as the covering candidate for the former railway minister.By-elections will be held countrywide on October 14.—INP

