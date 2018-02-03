Saad Rafique says PML-N respects judiciary

MULTAN: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Saturday said that his party respects the judiciary as it has struggled for the restoration of the judiciary.

Addressing media here, the railways minister said Parliament, like the judiciary, also deserves respect, adding that any discord between institutions would harm the state.

The present political situation in the country is the result of those using judiciary as a platform to further their vested interests, Rafique said in an apparent reference to political rival Imran Khan.

Rafique’s comments come after two senior leaders of PML-N were served with contempt of court notices, while Nehal Hashmi was disqualified from his Senate seat for hurling threats to the judiciary—all in this week.

He said they wanted an independent and free judiciary and verdicts of the judiciary, whether in favour or against should be accepted.

Without naming Imran , he said a person is responsible for taking the fight of the Parliament to Judiciary and he is responsible for the situation the country is faced with. He accused the PTI chief that he succeeded in creating divide. He said there is no damage to the PML-N but a divide in the institutions would not be good for the country.

Saad Rafiq said like respect to judiciary and armed forces, the parliament should also be respected. He said politicians have never been respected and their good work is never recognised but their mistakes are highlighted.

Orignally published by INP