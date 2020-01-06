Saad Rafique injured in fire incident

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique was injured in a stampede following a fire incident at the Camp Jail in Lahore late Sunday.

The fire erupted due to a short-circuit in electrical wires. The barracks houses National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) detainees.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Rafique and his brother, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Salman Rafique are currently in the anti-graft watchdog’s custody in an investigation pertaining to the Paragon City Housing scam.

On Monday, Saad was presented before an accountability court where he informed the bench of a minor head injury.