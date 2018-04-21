Saad Rafique inaugurates new coaches of Khyber Mail

RAWALPINDI : Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways (PRs) Khawaja Saad Rafique inaugurated new coaches of Khyber Mail at Rawalpindi railway station on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Saad Rafique said the addition of new coaches is part of an up gradation program of Pakistan Railways initiated by the incumbent government.

He assured that more coaches will be added to various other trains during next month.

The Minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has been working to bring improvement in Pakistan Railways since its inception.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said railways revenue has risen up to fifty billion rupees which is a major achievement.

Orignally published by INP