Saad Rafique, brother held in Paragon Housing scam

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique MNA and his brother Salman Rafique were arrested from the Lahore High Court on Tuesday by the NAB in a housing scam case.

Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Paragon City housing scam case.

The two brothers were taken into custody after the LHC turned down their plea for an extension in their interim bail.

Saad Rafique is also facing NAB inquiries in connection with financial scandals in Pakistan Railways and Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme.

In November, NAB shifted the director of Paragon City Housing Society, Qaiser Amin Butt, also an accused in the case, to Lahore. However, he was not presented before an accountability court for remand. The anti-graft body will produce him later as the transit remand had already been acquired by NAB.

He was allegedly involved in the commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices in connivance with co-accused Nadeem Zia and others.

Amin, in connivance with Nadeem Zia and others, had allegedly launched an illegal housing scheme known as Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd in 2005 on the basis of forged and fabricated documents with alleged approval from TMA Aziz Bhatti Town, Lahore. In 2013, all TMA-approved housing schemes were transferred to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). However, the record of Paragon Housing Scheme was intentionally not shifted to the LDA by the accused. Paragon City Housing Society has, so far, not been approved by the LDA. Thus, Amin, being the beneficial owner, was running the said housing scheme unlawfully.

The money collected from the public for the scheme was used for the personal benefits of the accused instead of providing timely development and possession of plots to the allottees of Paragon City.

In October, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) had blacklisted Saad and his brother on NAB’s request. The name of Qaiser Amin Butt, a former PML-N lawmaker from Punjab, had also been added to the blacklist of the Passport and Immigration Department, Express News reported.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the arrests conducted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with corruption proved that the country was moving towards rights direction.

He said the federal government has nothing to do with the arrest of Khawaja Brothers by the NAB Lahore and barring Hamza Shahbaz from going abroad.

Also, leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was offloaded on Tuesday from a Doha-bound flight by officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The former member of the National Assembly was barred from travelling to London on Qatar Airline’s flight 620 at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Reports revealed that the PML-N leader was stopped from travelling as his name was part of the Exit Control List.

