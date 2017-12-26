Saad for promoting democratic values in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday called for promoting democratic values in the country, citing that Pakistan came into being after prolonged political struggle, as Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, despite having no military force, effectively faced the British Rule and all his endeavors were of political and democratic nature.

Addressing a cake cutting ceremony held here to celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and birth day of PML-N chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that opponents could achieve nothing but created sheer misunderstandings by levelling allegations against PML-N.

He added that change would definitely come in Pakistan but only through the power of vote. He was of the view that politics of sit-in could never take the country forward.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said, “Supremacy of the Constitution, people and democracy be promoted, if we have to protect Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is striving for this sacred cause.”

He said that people of Pakistan had given huge mandate to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif thrice but every time the public consent through vote was ridiculed, adding that back in 1971.

This tendency had divided the country into two pieces, but no body had learned from that debacle.

Saad Rafique said that many nations had successfully attained tremendous development but unfortunately, Pakistani leaders just because of their mutual differences, could not provide clean drinking water to their masses. It is now need of the hour to give an good end, as clashes and differences had never been solution to any problem.

He made it clear that PML-N had always respected the judiciary and all the other institutions however, the sanctity of the parliament must also be ensured, and opponents could achieve nothing but created sheer misunderstandings by levelling allegations against PML-N, he maintained.

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had strengthened Pakistan’s economy, therefore, all the institutions must work in coordination for further to strengthen the economy, he added.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was on the target of some global powers, and there was a dire need that Pakistan’s parliament, judiciary, armed forces and national media must get on the same page to foil nefarious designs of the enemi-

es.

Federal Minister said that PML-N government had done whatever it could do for the development of Pakistan and prosperity of its people, citing that present regime had completed unprecedented developmental projects during last four yea-

rs.

PML-N, he said, would go into next general election under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and would face the political opponents’ harsh words with solid arguments instead.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Lahore Transport Authority Chairman Ahmed Hassan, Lahore’s Lord Mayor Col. (Retd.) Mubashir Javed and other PML-N leaders and workers actively participated in the event.

Earlier, the participants cut the cake to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam and birth day of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.