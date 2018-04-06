Saad: Imran, Zardari welcome to battle PML-N, not democracy

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday advised political rivals Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari to not ‘fight democracy.’

PPP Co-Chairman Zardari had said a day earlier that his party would not come to terms with Pakistan Muslim League-N come what may.

“Imran and Zardari are welcome to battle with us [PML-N] but they should not battle democracy,” the minister wrote on twitter. “Their attacks are making the democratic system weak.”

“A persistent unbiased treatment is being meted out to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his supporters. Those trying to defame us shall gain nothing.” The PML-N leader said that national integrity is directly linked to mutual unity and supremacy of the Constitution. Saad warned that attacks of Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari were weakening the democracy.

Commenting on the ongoing graft proceedings against Sharif family, Rafique stated that Nawaz Sharif and his aides were incessantly subjected to injustice. He said, “Whole fixture of justice and accountability is opaque and biased” and added there is no transparency in the biased ‘game of accountability’.Keeping onslaught up, he inquired whether the function of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is to probe or advertise. Rafique taunted, “It is such an unusual investigation in the world in which news is issued first while draft is received later. Who would be responsible for the media trial if nothing is proved [against Sharif family]”.