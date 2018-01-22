Saad hopes PML-N will win next general elections for public service

Staff Reporter

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday said the general election 2018 would bring about another victory of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing the stone-laying ceremony of Bab-e-Pakistan in Walton here, he said voters’ decision should be respected and no curbs should be imposed on politics.

He said let the people decide their fate through their vote with holding the next election on time. After winning the next election, the PML-N would complete its incomplete tasks and turn the country into a true democratic and constitutional state, he added.

Saad said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was now more threatening for his enemies while sitting at Jati Umra than he was at the Prime Minister House. A politician always remained politician, he added.

He said conspiracies, lies and allegations could not dampen the PML-N’s popularity.

Today’s huge gathering proved it, which also showed people’s love for the party and its leader Nawaz Sharif. It also demonstrated that the people could not be deceived, he added.

The minister asked the opposition parties as to what they had done in the provinces where they had been in government for the past over four years. One party had turned the Sindh province into a desert, while the other had dug out Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the name of Metro Bus, he added. Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari should not speak like a god, he said.

He said it was Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who got completed work on projects in months instead of years. “You may file petitions, but Shehbaz will surely run the Metro train,” he added.

The minister said in their view justice was not done to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and that was why the PML-N was demanding justice.

They would continue speaking the truth, he added.

He said the PML-N did not want confrontation with anyone as anarchy would damage the country. He urged the political parties to avoid doing politics of confrontation.

Saad said the PML-N was defender of the country’s ideology. It was custodian of law and constitution and with it at the helm of affairs, the country would make progress, he added.

Talking about the Bab-e-Pakistan premises, he said it was once used as a camp for the migrants at the time of creation of Pakistan. The project would be constructed at 117 acres of land costing Rs 4 billion, he added.

“Credit for the project goes to Nawaz Sharif, who had supported the then Punjab chief minister Ghulam Haider Wayen to initiate it,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minster Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was the chief guest at the ceremony.