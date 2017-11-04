Saad Altaf creates new Pakistan first-class record

Karachi

Rawalpindi’s medium pacer Saad Altaf created a new national record on Friday by taking 16 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against FATA.

33-year old Saad got 8 for 62 in the first innings and 8 for 79 in the second innings to complete his match figures of 16/141, the best ever by any bowler in Pakistan’s first-class cricket.

He surpassed Test cricketer Sohail Khan, who previously held the record of best bowling figures with 16/189, achieved in 2007.

Saad is only the second Pakistani player to get 16 wickets in a first-class match.

The left arm medium fast bowler from Margala has played 97 first-class matches since his debut in the 2001/02 season and has taken 393 wickets. This was only the fifth 10-wicket match figure for Saad Altaf in his first-class cricket career.—Agencies