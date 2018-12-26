SA vs.Pakistan: Gibbs to commentate for Indian TV channel

Pollock: No regrets, if my record is broken by Steyn

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Herschelle Gibbs, the former South African batsman, who had applied for the Indian women’s team coaching but the job went in favor of WV Raman, will keep India connection continue.

The 45-year-old right-handed opener will be one of the commentators for the Indian TV channel-Sony Pictures India.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from South Africa, he said, “I am leaving for Dubai tomorrow (Tuesday) and will be doing cricket commentary from studio there for the matches between South Africa and Pakistan”.

The first Test between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at Centurion. History will be written at SuperSport Park in Centurion wheere the Boxing Day Test (Day of Goodwill) is hosted by the stadium for the first time.

“I am looking forward to working with Sony Pictures India for Pakistan tour of South Africa. I will be in Dubai for the 6 weeks”, he said.

Gibbs has also congratulated WV Raman for the new job. He also thanked to all his well-wishers who wished him for the interview and appreciated this gesture. Wicket record South African fast bowler is all set to surpass Shaun Pollock’s tally of highest Test wickets Both Dale Steyn and Pollock have grabbed 421 wickets. However, Pollock played 20-Tests more than Steyn.

“I have absolutely no regrets (if the record is broken)”, Pollock said. “Will issue a media release when my record is broken”, he signed off.

