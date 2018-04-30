SA reps more than happy on a pre-tour Sri Lanka recce

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Two officials from South Africa are on a visit to Sri Lanka, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Cricket South Africa CSA), the representatives named as Ms. Michele Schmidt and Volvo Masubelele are on the pre-tour recce.

South African team is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka to play two Test matches, five ODIs’ and one T-20 including two warm up matches between July 7 and August 14 this year.

“The initial pre-tour recce was done sometime back and this is the second visit by our logistics team”, a source in South Africa confirmed.

Ms. Michele Schmidt is Cricket South Africa (CSA) Travel and Logistics Manager, whereas Volvo Masubelele is a Team Logistics Manager.

South African players will be allowed to bring their family members (Wives and Girl-friends-WAGs) for some days and the lady manager will look after players’ families too.

“Everything is positive and they are more than happy with the facilities and arrangements”, Chandima Maputana, an official from SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) board, who has been with the South African representatives, speaking exclusively from Colombo, said The representatives are vising all venues.

Galle, Colombo (R. Premadasa Stadium), Dambulla and Pallekele are scheduled to host the international matches, whereas the P. Sara Oval will host the first warm up match.