SA cameraman wants tampering trio be forgiven

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Zothani Simelane, the South African cameraman, who first unfolded the recent ball tampering scandal in Australian cricket, wants the banned trio be forgiven.

Speaking exclusively over his mobile from Johannesburg, where he was preparing to set his camera for the fourth and last Test against Australia, he said, “New Week, and most importantly Easter weekend with its own Test Match at Wanderers.

As Christians all over the world will be praying, I wish we can find it in our hearts to forgive Steve Smith, Dave Warner and Cameron Bancroft. They are human beings after all and deserve to be forgiven”.

All three Australian players have been banned and sent home from South Africa.

The cameraman refused to comment on coach Darren Lehmann’s resignation.

“I am not a cricket expert who can comment on his resignation. I am just a camera operator whose job is to capture the action on the field”.

“I look forward to the upcoming Test at Wanderers as South Africa is on the verge of winning their first Series against Australia on home soil”, the cameraman, working for SuperSport, added.