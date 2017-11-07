SA approves resolution against Imran

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Assembly has adopted a resolution against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Monday after he demanded premature dissolution of assemblies a day before.

PTI chief demanded to dissolve assemblies before due time, however, the statement attracted flak for him from MPAs belonging to Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan.

Nisar Khuhro of PPP tabled the resolution and said that Khan wants to take a ‘shortcut’ to power. However, MPA Khurram Sher Zaman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf branded the system ‘fake democracy’ and stood by PTI chief’s demand.

Khuhro said: “Anybody who talks against the democratic institutions of Pakistan is not loyal to Pakistan.”

Sher Zaman claimed that lawmakers who have pocketed money through corruption are welcomed in the assembly with people showering petals on them. He rhetorically asked if stealing people’s money and corruption amounted to democracy.

Opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that there is one group amongst the legislators that distribute sweets and make merry no matter who comes in power, be it a dictator or a leader of any political front.

The opposition leader warned the lawmakers to remain vigilant regarding the group. The session of the assembly also approved Sindh Blood Transfusion Bill.