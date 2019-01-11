SA adopts resolution to condemn gas load shedding

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Assembly here on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning ongoing load-shedding of gas across the province. The members also demanded that a meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) must be urgently called to address the issue and provide relief to the inhabitants of the province. It was reminded that Sindh provides 70% for the country’s total gas production and that Article 158-B of the constitution allows a province to meets its demand before sharing with other provinces.

The MPAs through the resolution argued that suspension of the gas supply to Sindh was violation of the constitution. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the occasion expressed his gratitude to the MPAs, pertaining to both the opposition and exchequer benches, for coming together for a cause severely affecting Sindh. He on the occasion sought complete cooperation, for the cause, of every CCI member representing Sindh during the meeting that has to be convened by the federal government.

The Chief Minister said a request has already been forwarded for CCI meeting and other would be urgently forwarded again so that it may be held without any unnecessary delay. MPAs representing Pakistan TehriK e Insaf, Grand Democratic Alliance, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Muttahida Majlis e Ammal also spoke on the occasion. The house during its current winter session, that had commenced on Wednesday only, also adopted a resolution based on report of a select committee with regard to Sindh Institute of Heart Disease Bill 2018.

Share on: WhatsApp