SA adopts resolution against Imran, Rashid

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid for cursing the parliament earlier this month in a multi-party opposition protest in Lahore.

Two separate resolutions were moved in the provincial assembly by Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Sabir Qaimkhani and Pakistan People’s Party’s Ghazala Siyal.

The lawmakers belonging to PPP, MQM and Pakistan Muslim League-N demanded that Imran and Rashid tender an apology for their remarks.

“The assembly condemns the derogatory remarks by Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid against the sanctity of parliament,” reads the resolution.

During the assembly session, the PTI lawmakers protested when speaker Agha Siraj Durrani did not allow them to speak in their defence on the resolution.

Last week, the National Assembly had condemned the PTI chairman and the AML chief for cursing the parliament following which it also adopted a resolution against the two leaders.