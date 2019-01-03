S U officers attend HEC orientation session

Hyderabad

The officers of University of Sindh Jamshoro led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat participated in a high-grade orientation session via significantly vibrant video inter-face on Wednesday.

According to university spokesman, the session was organized by Higher Education Commission Islamabad. The university officers stayed in conference loop from the varsity’s video-conference room established at the office of dean, faculty of natural sciences.

In addition, almost all public and private sector universities of Pakistan through their Vice Chancellors or Focal Persons-designate remained in attendance through live online web connectivity. The interaction came up as a consequence of the recent-most advent of Pakistan Citizens’ Portal launched exclusively the Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the grievances of the general public.

The Deputy Secretary Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal Adil Saeed who facilitated the session informed Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons about the aims and objectives of this highly important portal; which he said was established with the specific focus of facilitating general public in terms of receiving and resolving their worries relating to various government offices in an efficient and speedy manner.

“Since a sizeable number of complaints pertained to higher education sector, hence it was decided that HEC itself and all the HEC-recognized universities in the country through HEC platform be bracketed to set up their own respective dashboards monitored by focal-persons-designate to receive and resolve public grievances within their respective domains,” Adil Saeed explained.

Adil Saeed observed that up till then, HEC had received 2056 complaints of which 1500 had been successfully resolved. He encouraged universities to develop standard operational procedures (SOPs) to this effect, establish dashboards and devise efficient complaint-receipt-and-resolution mechanisms aiming at provision of fastest possible remedy to people.

He also elaborated the operational mechanism of this innovative project, answered audience queries and informed that very shortly they would release manual to public.—APP

