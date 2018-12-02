S Punjab to have separate ADP in next budget: Qureshi

Indian army chief’s statement meaningless

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday announced that from 2019 a separate development programme will be created for South Punjab to remedy the imbalance of resource allocation in the province.

The minister, during a media talk in Multan, said that “keeping in mind the region’s population, backwardness and requirements, it has been decided that from next year a separate development programme be set up.”

Referring to the previous as well as the current year’s budget, Qureshi said that “most money had gone to other areas and there was an imbalance”.

“We want to fix this imbalance,” he added, stressing that the planned development was also the wish of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Qureshi noted that the PTI alone does not have a majority to make constitutional amendments and needed the support of the opposition. “They [opposition] also say that there should be a province,” he said. “Then come and sit with us.”

The foreign minister said that certain decisions have already been taken at the executive level to provide better facilities to the people of south Punjab.

These steps, he said, included the creation of a secretariat in south Punjab so that the problems of employees and citizens could be solved. Senior officers will be employed there who will make sure that problems are solved closer to home rather than Lahore.”

Responding to the Indian army chief’s statement on a secular country the foreign minister said, the remarks were meaningless and will not change their ideology. “Pakistan is an Islamic state and came into being because of an ideology. These remarks will not change it,” he asserted.

A day earlier, the Indian army chief had said, “Pakistan has made its state an Islamic state. If they have to stay together with India, then they have to develop as a secular state.”The foreign minister said, “The opening of Kartarpur corridor was hailed globally with people on both sides of the border agreeing to it and India even sending two of its ministers.”

