S Punjab happy at election of Usman Buzdar as CM

Dera Ghazi Khan

Selection of Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar as the Punjab chief minister by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan widely hailed throughout the south Punjab. Soon after the announcement, the people of Barthi, an under-developed tribal area of tahsil Taunsa Sharif, started exchanging greetings and distributing sweets.

Usman Buzdar is the eldest son of chief of Buzdar tribe Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar. He started his political career in 1997 when he was elected as a member district council, Dera Ghazi Khan. His father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar was elected as an MPA thrice from 1985 to 2007. Usman Buzdar was elected twice as tahsil nazim tribal area in 2002 and 2005.

He got his primary education from Primary School in Barthi, his native tribal area, and did his matriculation from High School Taunsa Sharif. He did his FA and BA from Emerson College Multan. Usman Buzdar completed his law education (LLB) and Masters in Political Science from Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.—APP

