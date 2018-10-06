S Punjab development top priority: Ch Sarwar

Bahawalpur

Governor Punjab and Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that development of Southern Punjab particularly promotion of education is the top priority of the present government. Universities of Southern Punjab have important role to play in socio economic development of the region. The Governor expressed these views during a meeting with Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at Governor’s House Lahore.

He said that excellence in teaching and research can bring prosperity and dignified place in the world.

The government while providing resources to higher education institutions expects them to show better performance in academia and research. He further said that our faculties, researchers and students are bestowed with the best talent and can bring laurels.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq apprised the Governor about academic and developmental activities at Islamia University of Bahawalpur. He said that all out efforts had been made to ensure implementation of rules and regulations in affairs of University through a comprehensive plan to ensure institutional decision making .—INP

