S M Zafar announces to leave politics

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Mr. S M Zafar, Senior Advocate Supreme Court on Friday announced to leave party politics.

Mr. S M Zafar in a statement released on Friday said, “I have through a letter dated 6th December, 2017 informed Ch. Shujaat Hussain President PML (Q) that I am saying Goodbye to practical politics and thereby I would not be able to perform my functions in the party.

Later when I met him and Ch Pervaiz Elahi and I explained my reasons for retirement from practical politics, they showed an understanding and indicated that they respect my decision and were appreciative of my past contribution.

Accordingly, I am making it public that from today I am parting from party politics. Yet, I would continue expressing my views independent of any party considerations.”