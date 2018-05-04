S Korea’s ex-president faces another trial

Gwangju, S Korea

South Korea’s former president Chun Doo-hwan will stand another trial over a brutal crackdown on the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southern city of Gwangju, more than two decades after he was charged with sedition and other crimes in connection with the bloodshed.

The Gwangju District Prosecutors’ Office said Thursday it has indicted the 87-year-old on the charge of defamation of the deceased. The former Army general, who was president from 1980-88, is accused of defaming the victims of the nine-day civilian revolt against his military junta at the time as well as their surviving family members.

Chun is accused of writing distorted accounts about the victims and the crackdown in his three-volume memoir published in April last year. He denies the claims by victims’ families that his government used violence to quell the protest, including a massive shooting from military choppers.

Chun insists in the book that the witnesses who say they saw helicopters shooting have faked the photos capturing the scenes, calling a late pastor who had testified about the choppers firing “Satan wearing a mask.”

A prosecution official said the helicopter firing has been confirmed through “objective data,” citing confidential documents held by the US Embassy in South Korea that state the chopper shootings did take place after the military sounded warnings to the protesters.

It also cited the outcome of a probe by the defense ministry’s ad hoc panel in February that concluded the helicopters fired many rounds on civilians during the May 18 revolt, calling it “a crime against humanity tantamount to a massacre.”

The fresh indictment against Chun comes 23 years after he stood trial and was later found guilty of mutiny and corruption before being released on a special presidential pardon.—APP