S Korean big businesses moving to hire fewer new recruits in H1

Seoul

More than one out of every 10 South Korean big businesses plan to recruit fewer new workers during the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year due to unfavorable conditions, a survey showed Monday.

Seventeen companies, or 9.3 percent of the total 182 companies questioned, said they will employ fewer new workers during the January-June period, according to the recent survey of the country’s 500 biggest companies by local research group R&R. Only 182 companies out of the 500 firms responded to the questions raised by the pollster.

Five companies, or 2.7 percent, said they have no plans to recruit any new employees during the first six months.

Only 16 companies, or 8.8 percent, said they will employ more new workers during the first half vis-a-vis last year.

About 35.2 percent, or 64 companies, said they will recruit as many new employees as last year, while 80 firms, or 44 percent, said they have yet to decide on the size of new employment this year.

Among the companies that plan to employ less, difficult situations within the company were cited as the reason by 25.9 percent.

About 20 percent cited worsening business conditions, 15.8 percent cited high turnover of new recruits and 14.2 percent cited an increase in minimum wages.

Most of the companies surveyed (63.2 percent) said the government should present measures to foster an atmosphere to help enhance corporate competitiveness.

About 47.8 percent want the government to provide tax benefits or other incentives for companies employing new workers, while 42.9 percent urged the government to help companies increase investment in facilities through deregulation.—Yonhop