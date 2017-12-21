S. Korea to sell 106trn won Treasury’s next year

Seoul

South Korea plans to sell 106.4 trillion won (US $98 billion) worth of Treasury in 2018, up 2.7 trillion won from this year’s estimated 103 trillion won, the country’s finance ministry said Wednesday. Finance Ministry plans to refinance 69.7 trillion won worth of state bonds due next year, up 3.6 trillion won from 2017, with a net 36.7 trillion won worth of state bonds to be sold next year, down 0.9 trillion won on-year. In 2016, the government sold a total of 100.8 trillion won worth of state bonds, according to the finance ministry. The finance ministry said 20-year and longer-dated state bonds will account for up to 40 percent of the total debt offering next year, compared with the ceiling of 35 percent set in the past. The ministry said it would decide later whether to sell 50-year state debt taking a variety of factors into consideration. In October last year, the ministry floated its first 50-year state bonds, the nation’s longest-ever maturity.—APP