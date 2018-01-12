S Korea ranks 8th among advanced economies

Seoul

South Korea ranked eighth among 15 major economies in the frequency of citations of patents registered with the US patent authority in 2015, a Yonhap report said Thursday.

The ranking in the Hirsh Index is up from 14th in 1976, according to the report written by Lee Jee-hong, a professor at Seoul National University and several others that was published by the Bank of Korea (BOK) Economic Research Institute.

The index measures the impact of the publications of scholars based on the number of citations they received in other publications.

The report analysed more than five million patents registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) between 1976 and 2015. The United States and Japan have ranked first and second each during the period while South Korea, Taiwan have all made the top ten since 2000.—Yonhap