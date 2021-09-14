S Korea fines Google $177m

South Korea’s antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 207 billion won ($176.64 million) for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system (OS), in the US technology giant’s second setback in the country in less than a month. T

he Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Tuesday Google’s contract terms with device makers amounted to an abuse of its dominant market position that restricted competition in the mobile OS market.

Google said in a statement it intends to appeal the ruling, saying it ignores the benefits offered by Android’s compatibility with other programs and undermines advantages enjoyed by consumers.

WHO delivers 23MT of life-saving drugs to Afghanistan

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday delivered around 23 metric tons of life-saving medicines and supplies to Afghanistan, the UN health agency said.

The shipment, which is among the first humanitarian aid to arrive at Kabul airport since operations were disrupted on Aug. 15, was flown by a Qatar Airways flight donated by the Qatari government, a WHO statement said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked the Qatari government for its “generous and timely support, which has allowed WHO to replenish depleted stocks and meet the needs of the most vulnerable Afghans.”—Anadolu Agency