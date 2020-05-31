S. Javaid donates $ 200 thousand to PM relief fund

Observer Report

Karachi

Prominent Pakistani-American Businessman S. Javaid Anwar Donates $ 200 thousand to “Pakistan Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID 19” Consul General ,Abrar Hashmi receives check at the Consulate office in a Ceremony Organized by Houston & Karachi Sister Cities Associations. Mayor’s office pay rich tribute to Mr. Anwar for his generosity to support relief efforts from Houston to Pakistan:

Houston: Pakistani-American Businessman S. Javaid Anwar Donated $ 200 thousand to “Pakistan Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID 19” and requested people, especially the overseas Pakistanis, to donate generously. While speaking to cheque handover ceremony here at Pakistan Consulate, he highlighted his struggle and success in USA and urged the overseas Pakistanis to Pay back not only to USA while also to your home country. He also recognized the great effort of Saeed Shaikh who managed the Relief efforts during corona pandemic from Houston to Pakistan. The Ceremony was organized by Sister Cities of Houston (SCH), Houston Karachi Sister City Association (HKSCA) & Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR) and was moderated by Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President HKSCA, who briefed about all the help coordinated by Community Collaborative Alliance for Disaster Relief & HKSCA benefiting Citizens of USA & Pakistan with the Support of over 600,000.00 from S. Javaid Anwar, which includes Citizens Foundation, Helping Hand, ICNA Relief, Texas Food Bank, project CURE and others.

On this occasion Consul General Hashmi thank to S. Javaid Anwar for his unmatched support in relief work and said Mr. Anwar is a role model of Pakistani youth in USA to follow the path of his struggle, success and zeal to pay back to home country.

President of Host Organization Sister cities of Houston, Susan Young welcomed the guests and lauded how citizen to citizen work with the generosity of Mr. Anwar and also applauded the great work of Houston Karachi Sister City Association during this pandemic. Representing the Mayor, Chris Olson, Director of Trade & International Affairs referred the effort as an incredible example of people helping people specially at the time of this global crises. It’s worth to mention here that Prime minister of Pakistan Imran khan also appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to make contributions towards this national cause in a widely broadcasted telethon. “Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID 19” has been set up to help and fight this pandemic.