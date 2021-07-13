S Arabia allows Pakistanis with Chinese vaccine

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia has allowed Pakistanis inoculated with Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19) to enter the Kingdom.

However, authorities said, they will have to get a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine recommended by Saudi Arabia upon arrival in the Kingdom.

Beside two doses of Chinese vaccine, Pakistani nationals will be required to get a booster shot, the authorities said, adding the condition of a negative PCR test for all such travelers also remains in place.

The Kingdom has approved four Covid vaccines, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for emergency use.

Earlier, the Kingdom had issued a list of recommended vaccines, which does not include vaccines manufactured in China.

Most Pakistanis are being inoculated with Chinese vaccines, including Sinopharm, Sinovac and single-dose CanSino.

Furthermore 348,309 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 347,478 in Sindh, 139,463 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,764 in Islamabad, 27,994 in Balochistan, 21,180 in Azad Kashmir and 6,904 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 15,103,802 coronavirus tests and 47,015 in the last 24 hours. 913,873 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,162 patients are in critical condition.—INP