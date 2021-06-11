S Arabia allows adult women to live independently

Saudi women can now live on their own without requiring the consent of their father or male guardian after a new legal amendment by the Kingdom, Gulf News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Saudi legal authorities removed paragraph (b) from Article 169 of the “Law of Procedure before Sharia Courts” which stated that an adult single, divorced, or widowed woman would be handed over to her male guardian.

Instead, it was replaced with an amendment which states: “An adult woman has the right to choose where to live.

A woman’s guardian can report her only if he has evidence proving she committed a crime.”

It also said, “If a woman is sentenced to a jail term, she will not be handed over to her guardian after completing her term,” according to Gulf News.

“Families can no longer file lawsuits against their daughters who choose to live alone,” lawyer Naif Al Mansi said while speaking to the Makkah Newspaper.