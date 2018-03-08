S Africa economy grows 1.3pc

Johannesburg

South Africa’s economy grew by a better than expected 1.3 percent in 2017 driven by agriculture and finance, Stats SA said on Tuesday, beating forecast growth of 1 percent. The improved economic performance “was partly driven by an agriculture industry bouncing back from one of the worst droughts in recent history”, it said. “After a wobbly start to 2017, which saw economic activity contract in the first quarter, the economy saw sustained growth for the remainder of the year. The fourth quarter experienced the highest growth rate of 2017, with the economy expanding by 3.1 percent quarter-on-quarter,” Stats SA said in a statement. The trade sector also contributed to Tuesday’s good news, Stats SA added, and was the second largest contributor to fourth-quarter growth. South Africa’s economy has experienced sluggish growth in recent years with the jobless rate rising to 27.7 percent. In April, the country lost its investment grade credit rating when the world’s two major agencies, Fitch and Standard & Poor’s, downgraded its sovereign debt to junk status. Their move was partly blamed on former president Jacob Zuma’s sacking of respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan in March.—AFP