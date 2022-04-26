Rylov defies FINA, competes while serving ban

Evgeny Rylov is under investigation by the swimming world’s governing body FINA after the swimmer competed at the ongoing national championships.

The organization announced Monday that it has launched an internal review as the Russian swimmer is currently serving a ban for attending a rally in support of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rylov, who won gold in the 100m and 200m meters backstroke events at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, was among several athletes who attended a massive rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow last month which was hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

FINA had just last week suspended Rylov for nine months for attending the rally.

Russian and Belarusian athletes had already been banned from competing at the federation’s events for the remainder of 2022.

Rylov, 25, and other athletes wore the letter “Z” on their outfits, an identifying symbol used by supporters of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“FINA is aware that Mr. Rylov competed in the Russian Championships this weekend and has launched an internal review to ascertain whether FINA sanctions or rules have been broken,” the governing body said in a statement.

“The outcome of this review will be announced in due course.”

Rylov finished third in the 100m backstroke event on Monday at the national championships, which began on Sunday in Kazan and run until Friday.

According to the entry lists on the All-Russian Swimming Federation’s website, Rylov is set to compete in the 50m and 200m backstrokes as well as the 100m freestyle later this week.

Whether he takes part in those events, remains to be seen.

The Olympic medalist had already pulled out of the world championships this year.